"At least reach the semifinals in an ICC event" - Former cricketer takes a brutal dig at Pakistan over 2025 Champions Trophy flop show

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal took a brutal dig at Pakistan after their flop show in the 2025 Champions Trophy. India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the final in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Pakistan failed to progress past the group stages, finishing last in Group A. With that, they also failed to defend their title as they had won the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Kamran Akmal bashed the team for their performance and said that the team needs to start winning and not play selfish cricket. He also questioned the selection and lack of accountability.

"Our reputation will only come back when you start to win and play good cricket. If you play only for yourself, no one will have respect. Not the players, not Pakistan, and neither the PCB. Is there someone to ask why teams like Bangladesh whitewash us? The chairman should ask this. At least reach the semifinals in an ICC event," he said on his YouTube channel 'Catch And Bat With Kamran Akmal'. (5:04)

"You are being knocked out in the initial rounds itself. Did anyone ask the coach, captain, or the selection committee as to how cricket is being run? When there is no accountability, how will the cricket improve?," he added.

Further, Kamran also lashed out at the team management and the board for its approach during the Champions Trophy.

"Our aim was fulfilled that we got money and upgraded stadiums. We did not think that we need to improve our cricket as well. We did not think about where is Pakistan's respect going. I do not think they will get any shame till no one talks about this," he expressed. (8:30)

The former cricketer added that the team should play well at least for the respect of the fans who come to the stadium to watch them and must learn from India to play to win and not for personal goals.

Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan for not doing well despite being the host nation for 2025 Champions Trophy

While there have been lot of talks about India playing all their games in Dubai, Kamran Akmal said that Pakistan did not play well despite being the host nation of the Champions Trophy.

"Everyone is telling India played in Dubai. Whatever it is, we were playing in our country and had no issues. The only issue is that we are not playing that type of cricket which the whole world is playing," the former cricketer opined. (10:13)

He blamed the way the team thinks and the decisions taken which have hurt Pakistan cricket.

"If we win one series, we are happy with that and that is only an achievement for us. The thinking is small and they do not think big. It is shameful to see world cricket and how our team is playing. It is not the mistake of the players but of the decision makers. What do they think and make the team? You cannot qualify in the Asia Cup, what will you win an ICC event?," he questioned.

