"At some point, everyone has to leave cricket" - Former India wicket-keeper's massive take on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future

Former India cricketer Vijay Dahiya believes that current skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should take the final call on whether they want to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 52-year-old believes that the selectors and team management will equally play an important role in the decision-making. He, however, added that the duo should be celebrated for their contributions to Indian cricket, and others shouldn’t take a call regarding their future.

Notably, Rohit and Kohli have already announced their retirements from T20Is and Tests. They last played for champions India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in March.

Speaking to SportsYaari’s YouTube channel, Vijay Dahiya said:

“8:30- (Whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play 2027WC) The way they see themselves is important. Similarly, the team management or selectors have to decide which way they want to go. That’s important. Sometimes we forget that we should celebrate these players. Celebrate what they’ve done for Indian cricket. That’s important until they play. At some point, everyone has to leave cricket. That will be a different stage, but the way they’ve contributed, what they’ve done should be celebrated.”

“9:15 – The motivation and fitness come from inside. There are many people who want to make the decision on their behalf. This is a personal call. The way they’ve contributed, nobody needs to tell them what they should do and don’t,” he added.

“Comparison is a thief of joy” – Vijay Dahiya keeps Rohit Sharma on the same page as MS Dhoni

Vijay Dahiya further dismissed any comparison between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, lauding them for their result-oriented leadership. The former wicketkeeper-batter said in the same video:

10:29 – (Rohit vs MSD) See, this is a result-oriented game. The two captains have won the trophies. Comparison is a thief of joy. It removes the fun part. They are different types of characters, bring different things to the table, and run their teams their own way. Rohit’s aggression is unique, and MS Dhoni’s calmness is different.”

Notably, Rohit and Dhoni have won five IPL trophies with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively. As far as the Men in Blue are concerned, Rohit led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy glories. Meanwhile, Dhoni guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy titles.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

