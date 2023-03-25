"Aur khelo road pe PSL" - Top 10 funny memes after Afghanistan's thumping victory against Pakistan in 1st T20I in Sharjah

Afghanistan beat Pakistan comfortably by six wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday, March 24, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. It was a historic moment for the Afghanistan team as they defeated Pakistan for the first time across formats.

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/13) bowled a wonderful spell with the new ball and dismissed Mohammad Haris (6) in the third over to give his side their first breakthrough.

Other pacers also complemented his efforts as Pakistan batters continued to struggle for runs in the powerplay. Things only got worse for them after six overs as Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/9), Mohammad Nabi (2/12), and Rashid Khan (1/15) spun a web around the opposition batters and triggered a collapse.

Following a dismal performance from the young batting unit, the Men in Green could only reach 92/9 in 20 overs. In a paltry chase, Ihsanullah (2/17) picked up a couple of wickets at the start to keep Pakistan's hopes alive. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (38*) batted sensibly under pressure and took his side home in 17.5 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Afghan skipper Rashid Khan reflected on the memorable win, saying:

"It’s a huge pleasure. We lost all the games against them previously. Happy as a captain to lead this young team. Happy with the win and looking to continue the momentum. It’s a different feeling wearing the Afghanistan jersey. So happy with the performance, personally as well. It means a lot to represent your country, especially against a big side.

"The idea was to try and bowl in the right areas. It was a mindset of bowling first and see what’s a good score. To be honest, we have to improve in the top order. We have the skills but it's about adjusting the conditions and playing the right shots at the right time. By the end of the year, hopefully, we will have a fully prepared squad."

Fans react after Afghanistan registered their first-ever victory over Pakistan in the 1st T20I on Friday

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring T20I between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

