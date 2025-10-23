"Australia D Team treating India like a Club level team" - Twitter reacts to Team India's humbling loss in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI 

Team India slumped to a two-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23, to concede the three-match series with a game to spare. The Men in Blue were outclassed by the Australian bowlers, and then tamed by the batters yet again as Shubman Gill searches for his first win as ODI skipper.

The team's toss woes continued as they were put into bat first by Mitchell Marsh. The top-order once again fell prey to the new-ball bowlers to be reduced to 17-2 in the first powerplay. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer repaired the innings with a crucial partnership, but their quick dismissals brought the hosts back into the contest.

Cameos from the lower order saw India post a target of 265 for the Men in Yellow. The Indian bowlers put in a spirited effort, and the pacers had to battle cramps towards the end, but it was not enough as Australia got over the line with more than three overs to spare. They endured a scare towards the end with a couple of dismissals when the target was in sight, but a composed Cooper Connolly got his side over the line, remaining unbeaten with a fifty to his name.

Fans slammed Team India's planning and execution in the early stages of the Australian tour, questioning the intentions of the head coach and captain. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

movieman @movieman777 The most inexperienced middle-order for #Australia in decades have done it with such an ease... No #KuldeepYadav in the middle-overs even on a fine batting surface helps. #IndvsAus #IndvAus #AusvInd #AusvInd

Dinesh Kumar Rajendran @IDinezTweet India has now reduced to a mediocre team because of pure politics. India is heading towards a whitewash. No intent from the batsman, no fire from our bowlers.. #IndVsAus

Bijendra B Rajput @brajput868 A coach with ego and A hopless captain without experience #INDvsAUS

Cric mate @Cricknight07 Australia D Team treating India like a Club level team. Embarrassing Series defeat. #INDvsAUS

Baahubali @baahubali20_ Gambhir likes all rounders who can neither bat or bowl . Team india is completely destroyed 🙏 #INDvsAUS

Ankit @Mishra194A Leave Captaincy this is a poor team selection. Kuldeep deserved a spot here. Gambhir has compromised India's bowling in order to shield our batting. What have we achieved by playing both Nitish and Rana

Team India suffer their second straight series defeat in overseas ODI bilateral series

India have been prolific in ODI cricket in 2025, recording a dominant home series win over England, which was followed by the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. However, they are now without a win in each of their last five away ODIs, when it comes to bilateral affairs.

Their last bilateral ODI series away from home was during the tour of Sri Lanka, where they lost the three-match series by a 0-2 scoreline, with one contest ending in a tie.

The Men in Blue have an opportunity to get back to winning ways during the series finale, scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

