Australia's Will Pucovski along with seven others to travel to Chennai for 10-day camp

Australia's Will Pucovski and seven others will travel to India next month for a 10-day camp as part of an exchange program with the MRF Pace Foundation. The camp will take place between August 7 and 17.

Josh Philippe, Teague Wyllie, Cooper Connolly, Henry Hunt, and spinners Matt Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy and Tanveer Sangha are the other players who will be attending the camp.

Former Sri Lanka player Thilan Samaraweera is part of the coaching staff. Legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath will also be present as part of his role as a consultant at the MRF Academy.

Australian men's team selector Tony Dodemaide expressed his delight to renew the partnership with the MRF Pace Foundation, which will help the Aussie cricketers fine-tune their skills. Cricket.com.au quoted Dodemaide saying:

"It is exciting to renew the partnership with the MRF Academy and provide this group of young players a truly unique experience. Some have toured the subcontinent in the past so this trip will further refine their skills while others will gain valuable new experience in these testing conditions."

The 10-day camp is part of a longstanding reciprocal deal between Cricket Australia (CA) and the MRF Pace Foundation. The cricketers will integrate with local players in training and play a couple of matches.

Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary to play in T20 Max series in Australia

Left-arm pacers Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will participate in the T20 Max series, starting on August 18. Sakariya will represent Sunshine Coast while Choudhary will play for Wynnum-Manly in the T20 competition.

The duo will also train at the Bupa National Cricket Center as part of an exchange program between the MRF Pace Foundation and CA.

"Player and coaching exchanges between the MRF Pace Foundation and CA have been in place for almost 20 years, with the two Indian players marking the resumption of the relationship that was paused due to Covid," CA said in a statement.

It will be a great learning curve for these two youngsters to train in Australia and pick up the nuances of fast bowling from the greats.

