Australia schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Australia match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia have been drawn in Group B with familiar foes England for the 2024 edition of the showpiece event to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

When it comes to World Cups, the Aussies are always in with more than a shout and they proved it once again by winning the 2023 ODI World Cup in India recently. Despite the challenge and the uncertainty that the conditions in the Caribbean and the USA provide, they will back themselves to go deep in the tournament.

Alongside England, the Aussies also have Namibia, Scotland, and Oman in their group. While anything can happen in the shortest format of the game, the Aussies will feel confident of progressing to the Super Eight stage.

The pitches in the West Indies are expected to be a bit on the slower side and that would certainly test the technique of several teams. However, what is important for Australia is the balance that they have got in terms of youth and experience. The likes of David Warner and Steve Smith can be of great help given their expertise in playing spin.

They will begin their campaign against Oman on June 5 at Barbados with the marquee clash against arch-rivals England scheduled for June 8 at the same venue.

Australia schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is Australia’s schedule for the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup Group B:

Match 10: June 5 - Australia vs Oman, Barbados

Match 17: June 8 - Australia vs England Barbados

Match 24: June 11 - Australia vs Namibia, Antigua & Barbuda

Match 35: June 15 - Australia vs Scotland, St. Lucia

Timings for Australia's group games are yet to be released. They will be updated in due course.

The tournament will begin on June 1, with USA taking on Canada, while the final will be played at Barbados on June 29.

