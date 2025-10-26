  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Australian fan unknowingly interrupts YouTube stream of R Ashwin, gets shocked to see Indian legend live on video after AUS vs IND 2025 ODI [Watch]

Australian fan unknowingly interrupts YouTube stream of R Ashwin, gets shocked to see Indian legend live on video after AUS vs IND 2025 ODI [Watch]

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Oct 26, 2025 21:12 IST
ICC World Test Championship Final - India Portraits - Source: Getty
Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from cricket (Image: Getty)

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin has become a full-time analyst after retiring from international cricket. The former Indian off-spinner regularly appears live on online streaming platforms and discusses the recent happenings in the cricket world along with some guests on his shows.

Ad

On the latest edition of the show Ash Ki Baat, journalist Vimal Kumar joined him from Australia after the India vs Australia ODI series concluded. While the Indian cricket legend discussed the match's result from India, his guest Vimal was live from the streets of Australia, where a local fan interrupted him in a light-hearted way.

The fan apparently had no idea that Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin was live on the other side. After he realized that the Indian legend was present virtually, he was in disbelief for a moment. The fan reminded that Australia won the ODI series against India by 2-1 and then greeted him with a 'Namaste' by joining his hands. You can watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Australian fan quickly ran away after greeting the Indian cricket legend. The legendary all-rounder was in splits after seeing the Aussie fan's approach on the live stream. Even journalist Vimal Kumar enjoyed the light-hearted moment.

Ravichandran Ashwin will soon head to Australia to make his Big Bash League debut

While the Indian legend watched the India vs Australia ODI series from his home, he will head to Australia soon to make his debut in the Big Bash League. Earlier this year, Sydney Thunder signed the legendary all-rounder for a full-season BBL deal.

Ashwin became eligible to play in the Big Bash League after announcing his retiremen from IPL. The former Indian off-spinner will become the first senior capped Indian player to make an appearance in the BBL. Previously, former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand had turned up for the Melbourne Renegades in 2022, becoming the first Indian to feature in the Australian T20 competition.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Vinay Chhabria
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications