Australian fan unknowingly interrupts YouTube stream of R Ashwin, gets shocked to see Indian legend live on video after AUS vs IND 2025 ODI [Watch]

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin has become a full-time analyst after retiring from international cricket. The former Indian off-spinner regularly appears live on online streaming platforms and discusses the recent happenings in the cricket world along with some guests on his shows.On the latest edition of the show Ash Ki Baat, journalist Vimal Kumar joined him from Australia after the India vs Australia ODI series concluded. While the Indian cricket legend discussed the match's result from India, his guest Vimal was live from the streets of Australia, where a local fan interrupted him in a light-hearted way.The fan apparently had no idea that Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin was live on the other side. After he realized that the Indian legend was present virtually, he was in disbelief for a moment. The fan reminded that Australia won the ODI series against India by 2-1 and then greeted him with a 'Namaste' by joining his hands. You can watch the video here:The Australian fan quickly ran away after greeting the Indian cricket legend. The legendary all-rounder was in splits after seeing the Aussie fan's approach on the live stream. Even journalist Vimal Kumar enjoyed the light-hearted moment.Ravichandran Ashwin will soon head to Australia to make his Big Bash League debutWhile the Indian legend watched the India vs Australia ODI series from his home, he will head to Australia soon to make his debut in the Big Bash League. Earlier this year, Sydney Thunder signed the legendary all-rounder for a full-season BBL deal.Ashwin became eligible to play in the Big Bash League after announcing his retiremen from IPL. The former Indian off-spinner will become the first senior capped Indian player to make an appearance in the BBL. Previously, former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand had turned up for the Melbourne Renegades in 2022, becoming the first Indian to feature in the Australian T20 competition.