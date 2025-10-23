Australian legend takes selfie with Rohit Sharma ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 23, 2025 09:41 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma is featuring in his 275th ODI (Source: Getty)

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist was seen taking a selfie with veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma. This took place ahead of the start of play in the second ODI of the three-match series between the two sides on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval.

The two share a warm camaraderie, having played together for the Deccan Chargers in the IPL from 2008 to 2010, a stint that included their title-winning campaign in 2009. Gilchrist, who is part of the broadcasting team, was seen catching up with Rohit before they shared a light moment and posed for the selfie.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the Indian opener endured a disappointing outing in the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, October 19, where he was dismissed for just eight off 14 balls.

The Men in Blue went on to lose the match by seven wickets under the DLS method. The 38-year-old will now be eager to bounce back in the second game as India look to stay alive in the series.

Rohit Sharma survives an early run-out scare as Australia elect to bowl first in 2nd ODI

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field, inviting India to bat first. On the second ball of the third over, Shubman Gill cut the ball to backward point. Mitchell Owen produced a brilliant piece of fielding and threw a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Rohit Sharma, attempting a quick single, managed to stay safe thanks to a diving save.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 14 without loss after five overs, with Shubman Gill (6) and Rohit Sharma (8) at the crease.

Playing XI of both sides:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

Edited by Dev Sharma
