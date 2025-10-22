Australian pacer picks combined India-Australia-England ODI XI amid AUS vs IND 2025 series; includes MS Dhoni

Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett picked his combined India-Australia-England ODI XI amid the ongoing series between Australia and India. The Men in Blue are playing a three-match ODI series Down Under. The hosts won the first game by seven wickets on Sunday, October 19.

Xavier was given the condition to pick only five players from his country. In his combined ODI XI, he chose four Indians, including legendary captain MS Dhoni. For the openers, he picked veteran Sachin Tendulkar along with David Warner, going with a left-right combination.

At number three, he chose modern-day great Virat Kohli. In the middle order, Bartlett went with legendary captain Ricky Ponting and Michael Bevan. He included MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper-batter at number six. At number seven, he picked Andrew Flintoff, one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game. He picked the late Shane Warne as the lone spinner and included Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn McGrath, and Darren Gough as his three frontline pacers.

Xavier Bartlett's India-Australia-England ODI XI (via Fox Cricket): Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Michael Bevan, MS Dhoni, Andrew Flintoff, Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Darren Gough.

Xavier Bartlett is part of the ODI squad for the ongoing series against India. However, he did not play the first game at Perth. The 26-year-old pacer has played four ODIs and 11 T20Is so far. He has bagged 12 wickets in the 50-over format and 15 wickets in the shorter format.

Australia will aim to seal the series at Adelaide

The first ODI was reduced to a 26-over per side affair due to multiple rain stoppages. Batting first, India managed to put up just 136/9 on the board. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen, and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up two wickets apiece.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh then struck an unbeaten 46, along with a 29-ball 37 from Josh Philippe, as the hosts wrapped up the game in just 21.1 overs. The second ODI will be played at Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

Leading 1-0, a win at Adelaide would give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead. Therefore, they will be keen to seal the three-match series. They will also be strengthened as key players, such as Alex Carey and Adam Zampa, return to the squad.

