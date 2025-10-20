“Axar Patel going higher than KL is absolute rubbish” - Former India captain slams management after AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth lashed out at the management after their defeat against Australia in the first ODI. The visitors suffered a seven-wicket loss at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He slammed the decision to send Axar Patel over KL Rahul in the batting order.

India were asked to bat first after having lost the toss. Due to multiple rain interruptions, the game was reduced to 26 overs. They could only manage to score 136/9. KL Rahul walked out to bat at number six. The right-hander looked in good rhythm. He made 38 runs off 31 balls with two boundaries and as many sixes.

"I told before only that KL Rahul should play ahead of Shreyas Iyer. It was an absurd decision by the team and management. You are leaving him and looking somewhere else. If he scores he scores a lot. Axar Patel going higher than KL is absolute rubbish," he said on his YouTube channel.

The Men in Blue sent Axar at number five. While the left-hander made 31 runs and did well, Srikkanth reckoned that Rahul should have faced more balls. He added that he would have sent the right-hander further up at number four.

"The point is not whether Axar played well or not. You have one of the best and classy player in your XI. KL should have come at five. If I was the captain I would even have sent him at four in fact. The conditions in the subcontinent are different than in Australia. He should be playing the maximum number of balls."

Further, the former Indian opener highligted another error in the batting order that costed the team. The Men in Blue sent Washington Sundar ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy. Sundar made a run-a-ball 10. Nitish, coming in at eight, smashed a quickfire unbeaten 19 off 11 balls with two sixes at a strike-rate of 172.73.

"By any chance had they gone up to 160 and did not lose more wickets, the DLS score would be more and probably things could have favored India. If we talk neutrally rain actually saved them. Another mistake they made was by not sending Nitish after KL and Axar got out. You took him as a big hitter in the team then put him in front. Do not go behind the left-right combination," he added.

India will have to get their batting order and strategies right if they are to comeback in the next game. It will be a do-or-die clash to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

India could have fought with more runs on the board, reckons Srikkanth

Had India made around 150 runs or more, they could have fought better, believed Srikkanth. He reckoned that the bowlers began to give up while defending after Australia got to 60 odd for two wickets in the chase.

"India started giving up after 60 or 70 for two. But if they had 150 on the board they would not have given up. It may have been difficult even for Marsh," he said.

The hosts finished the game in 21.1 overs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 46 off 51 balls. Josh Philippe played a crucial knock, scoring 37 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel picked up a wicket each for the visitors.

However, apart from the early breakthrough of Travis Head by Arshdeep, they failed to create any sort of pressure on the Australian batters.

