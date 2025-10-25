Axar Patel outsmarts Mitchell Marsh and gets him bowled for 41 in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Axar Patel cleaned up Australia captain Mitchell Marsh by providing a timely dismissal for India in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The left-arm spinner knocked over Marsh to give the Men in Blue their second breakthrough. Marsh got off a good start but failed to consolidate, departing for 41 runs off 50 balls, comprising one six and five boundaries.The dismissal came in the 16th over of Australia’s innings. Axar bowled a length ball on the fourth stump line that moved inwards. Marsh expected the ball to turn away as he tried to make some room and play the ball over cover, but the ball was too full. It sneaked past Marsh’s inside edge and crashed into the top of the off-stump.Watch the video below:Axar Patel has been impressive with the bat and ball in the ongoing ODI series. The left-arm spinner scored 31 and 44 runs in the first two ODIs. With the ball, he also returned with one wicket each in the two games. The all-rounder was picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian squad for the ongoing 50-over series.Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj strike to help India remove Australia openers in AUS vs IND 3rd ODIAxar Patel and Mohammed Siraj dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, respectively, to help India dismiss both Australian openers in the third ODI. Siraj, in particular, dismissed Head caught at the backward point for 29 to provide the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue.At the time of writing, Australia were 102/2 after 17.2 overs, with Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw at the crease. The Aussies have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, having won the first two ODIs by seven wickets (via the DLS method) and two wickets, respectively. This was their second consecutive ODI series win over India at home after a 2-1 victory in 2020/21.On the other hand, Shubman Gill will be searching for his first win as India's new skipper in the 50-over format. The 26-year-old replaced Rohit Sharma as regular captain earlier in the series.The Men in Blue haven’t won an ODI in Sydney since 2016, losing three games on a trot in their last three outings.Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI live score and updates here.