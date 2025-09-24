Axar Patel outsmarts Towhid Hridoy with tossed up delivery in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2024 Super 4 clash [Watch]

  • home icon
By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 24, 2025 23:20 IST
India v Bangladesh - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Axar Patel celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav after dismissing Towhid Hridoy - Source: Getty

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel outsmarted Towhid Hridoy to scalp his wicket in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24. Batting first, India put up a challenging total of 168/6.

On the fourth ball of the tenth over during the chase, Towhid Hridoy miscued a shot that he tried to play towards long-on off Axar Patel. It was a tossed-up delivery on the middle and leg stump from Axar. As the ball went up in the air, Abhishek Sharma held on to the catch comfortably to complete the dismissal.

Towhid was sent back for just seven runs off 10 balls as Bangladesh were reduced to 65/3. It was Axar Patel's first wicket of the game, which also came at a crucial time for the Men in Blue. It was a solid comeback from the left-arm spinner after being hit for a six by Saif Hassan on the second ball of the same over.

Watch the video of the dismissal below:

Overall, Axar proved to be slightly expensive as he did not finish his spell well. In his final over, Saif smashed him for two more sixes as he gave away 15 runs. He returned figures of 1/37 from his four overs.

How has Axar Patel fared in the Asia Cup 2025?

Axar Patel has been a part of India's playing XI in all their Asia Cup 2025 fixtures so far. He has gotten to bat in only two innings. In these, he has scored 36 runs. His top score of 26 came against Oman from 13 deliveries at a strike-rate of 200 with three boundaries and a six.

In the ongoing game against Bangladesh, Axar could not create much impact with the bat. Batting at number seven, he remained unbeaten on 10 off 15 balls. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has bagged four wickets from five matches. Having bowled 13 overs in total, his wickets have come at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.15.

His best figures of 2/18 from four overs came in the group stage clash against Pakistan, where he dismissed Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha.

