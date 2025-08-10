Axar Patel likely to be replaced as vice-captain in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad: Reports

All-rounder Axar Patel is unlikely to be retained as India’s vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament. While the versatile cricketer is set to be retained as a key member of Team India's T20I squad, new Test captain Shubman Gill is likely to be named as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the Asia Cup.

The BCCI selectors sprung a surprise for sorts by naming Axar as the vice-captain of the T20I squad that took on England in a five-match T20I series at the start of the year. The highly underrated all-rounder was rewarded for his consistency in the format. Axar also impressed as Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper in IPL 2025.

As per a report in Revsportz, though, Gill is set to be named India's vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to Septemebr 28. Quoting sources, a report on the website stated that while skipper Suryakumar is set to be fit for the T20 tournament, Gill is likely to be his deputy. The latter amassed 754 runs in 10 innings during the Test tour of England.

The Men in Blue thumped England by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in the five-match home T20I series played in January-February. Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was named Player of the Series for claiming 14 scalps in five games. With the bat, Abhishek Sharma smashed 279 runs at an average of 55.80, with a best of 135.

What is Shubman Gill's record for India in T20Is?

Gill made his T20I debut for the Men in Blue against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in January 2023. In 21 matches in the format, he has scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27, with one hundred and three half-centuries. He slammed an unbeaten 126 off just 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023, striking 12 fours and seven sixes.

The 25-year-old last represented India in the format against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July 2024. While he has played only a handful of T20Is for India, Gill is an experienced campaigner in the IPL. In 118 matches in the T20 league, he has scored 3,866 runs at an average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 138.71, with the aid of four hundreds and 26 half-centuries.

