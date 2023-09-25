Axar Patel ruled out of 3rd IND vs AUS ODI - Reports

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming third and final ODI against Australia, which is scheduled to take place in Rajkot on Wednesday. The left-arm spinner's last international appearance came during India's narrow loss against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

The team management had announced Axar's injury as a left quadriceps strain, and he was not included in the squad for the first two ODIs against Australia. According to a report by Cricbuzz, he has not recovered enough to play in the final ODI.

In his absence, Team India roped in the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar into the squad. While there is optimism surrounding Axar Patel's situation, when it comes to partaking in the World Cup, Ashwin and Sundar will be in contention for the spot, should he be ruled out.

Earlier reports suggest that the likes of Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur will also be unavailable for the third ODI against the Aussies. However, the decision has been taken to award a small break to the pair and not due to any injuries or niggles.

The senior pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will also be joining the squad in what will be Team India's final game prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil. The Men in Blue are also scheduled to play two warm-up matches in the first week of October ahead of their opening clash against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Axar Patel was ruled out of the 2023 Asia Cup final

The all-rounder played a fighting 42-run cameo against Bangladesh before bowling a solid spell. However, due to his injury, he was ruled out of the Asia Cup final and was replaced by Washington Sundar.

The Men in Blue have claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Australia following a dominant 99-run win in the rain-curtailed second ODI at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

Team India squad for the third ODI against Australia

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

Will Team India complete a whitewash over Australia in the ODI series? Let us know what you think.