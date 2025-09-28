Axar Patel sends Mohammad Haris packing for a silver duck in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

All-rounder Axar Patel got the better of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris during the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan. The game is being played on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.Mohammad Haris walked in to bat after the dismissal of Saim Ayub in the 13th over. On the third ball of the 14th over, Axar Patel sent Haris packing for a silver duck. The Pakistan batter faced two deliveries but failed to open his account.He played an inside-out lofted drive but could not play it perfectly. It was a flighted delivery from Axar that he stepped out and tried to loft. However, he ended up handing a simple catch to Rinku Singh at long-off.As Axar gave the ball a bit of air, Haris could not go through his shot completely, and hence failed to get the elevation and distance.Watch the dismissal below:Despite having started well, Pakistan lost three wickets in quick succession as India began to pull things back. They were reduced to 114/3 after the dismissal of Haris.Axar Patel bowls a top spell in the finalLeft-arm spinner Axar Patel not only provided the breakthrough with Haris's scalp but also added the wicket of Hussain Talat to his tally. He dismissed the all-rounder in his final over and completed a terrific spell.As Pakistan were looking solid at one stage, it was a crucial spell from him under pressure. He bagged two wickets and gave away just 26 runs from four overs at an economy-rate of 6.5.Axar Patel proved his worth with a magnificent spell in the middle in a big game. He ended the tournament with six wickets from seven games at an average of 22.83 and an economy-rate of 6.90. His best figures of 2/18 in the Asia Cup 2025 also came against Pakistan in their group stage clash.He had picked up the key wickets of Fakkhar Zaman and Salman Agha in that game. Alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar has been impressive as the third spinner. He has often made the most of the opportunities with the ball in this tournament.