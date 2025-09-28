Axar Patel sends Mohammad Haris packing for a silver duck in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 28, 2025 21:30 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Axar Patel in action - Source: Getty

All-rounder Axar Patel got the better of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris during the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan. The game is being played on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Ad

Mohammad Haris walked in to bat after the dismissal of Saim Ayub in the 13th over. On the third ball of the 14th over, Axar Patel sent Haris packing for a silver duck. The Pakistan batter faced two deliveries but failed to open his account.

He played an inside-out lofted drive but could not play it perfectly. It was a flighted delivery from Axar that he stepped out and tried to loft. However, he ended up handing a simple catch to Rinku Singh at long-off.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As Axar gave the ball a bit of air, Haris could not go through his shot completely, and hence failed to get the elevation and distance.

Watch the dismissal below:

Ad

Despite having started well, Pakistan lost three wickets in quick succession as India began to pull things back. They were reduced to 114/3 after the dismissal of Haris.

Axar Patel bowls a top spell in the final

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel not only provided the breakthrough with Haris's scalp but also added the wicket of Hussain Talat to his tally. He dismissed the all-rounder in his final over and completed a terrific spell.

Ad

As Pakistan were looking solid at one stage, it was a crucial spell from him under pressure. He bagged two wickets and gave away just 26 runs from four overs at an economy-rate of 6.5.

Axar Patel proved his worth with a magnificent spell in the middle in a big game. He ended the tournament with six wickets from seven games at an average of 22.83 and an economy-rate of 6.90. His best figures of 2/18 in the Asia Cup 2025 also came against Pakistan in their group stage clash.

He had picked up the key wickets of Fakkhar Zaman and Salman Agha in that game. Alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar has been impressive as the third spinner. He has often made the most of the opportunities with the ball in this tournament.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications