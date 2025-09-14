  • home icon
Axar Patel strikes in his first over to get the massive scalp of Fakhar Zaman for 17 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 14, 2025 21:43 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Axar Patel. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has struck in his first over of the innings against Pakistan. He dismissed the dangerous Fakhar Zaman for 17 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium. Tilak Varma held his nerve and took an outstanding catch to give the Men in Blue an extremely crucial breakthrough.

The moment occurred when Suryakumar Yadav introduced the star all-rounder for the first time in the innings in the eighth over. With Pakistan steadying themselves after losing Saim Ayub (0) and Mohammad Haris (3), the Men in Green had established a respectable foundation. Zaman looked to release the shackles against Axar and danced down the track. However, he mistimed it, and Varma took it running in from long-on and celebrated with gusto.

Watch the video below:

The wicket ensured that the Men in Blue broke the 39-run partnership between Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan.

Axar Patel dismisses opposing captain for a single-figure score as Pakistan slide further

Axar Patel and Team India celebrate a wicket. (Credits: Getty)
Axar Patel and Team India celebrate a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Axar, meanwhile, struck for the second time in the innings as he got the better of Salman Ali Agha for three runs off 12 deliveries. The right-handed batter played a sweep by picking the delivery from well outside off. He holed out to Abhishek Sharma, who took a comfortable catch at deep square leg.

Hardik Pandya dismissed Ayub for a duck in the very first over. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who shared the new ball, took the second wicket by getting the better of Haris. At the time of writing this, Pakistan were tottering at 79/6 after 15 overs. Kuldeep Yadav found himself among the wickets after outsmarting Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz. The left-arm leg-spinner has also got the well-set Farhan for 40 to take the opposition's seventh wicket.

Both India and Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaigns with crushing wins over the UAE and Oman, respectively. India will progress to the top four should they beat Pakistan on Sunday.

