"B.E.L.E.I.V.E." - Rishabh Pant takes a dig at win predictor after India edged out Pakistan in a thrilling 2024 T20 World Cup match

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant took a dig at the win predictor after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9. It was a thrilling encounter as both teams kept exchanging blows till the last over before India threw the knockout punch to seal the game.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after losing the toss and were all out for 119 in 19 overs. They were in a good position at the halfway stage with 81/3 on the board in 10 overs. However, their batting line-up collapsed and they found themselves in a dire situation. Rishabh Pant top-scored for the Indian team with a fine knock of 42 (31).

Pakistan's top-order then batted sensibly and reached 72/2 in 12 overs, finding themselves in the driver's seat in the contest. The win predictor on the live broadcast displayed a single-digit percentage chance of an India win during that juncture.

However, things went south for Pakistan from there as Jasprit Bumrah and Co. put on a stellar bowling performance to restrict the opposition to 113/7 in 20 overs and win the match by six runs. After his batting performance in the first innings, Rishabh Pant was also electric behind the stumps, taking three catches.

The southpaw took to his official Instagram handle after the victory and shared a couple of pictures while taking a dig at the win predictor, which gave India a minimal chance. He captioned the post:

"B.E.L.E.I.V.E. 🇮🇳 #RP17."

"The never say die attitude in the team did it" - India captain Rohit Sharma after hard-fought win vs Pakistan

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma lauded his teammates for remaining calm and composed in pressure situations and making a comeback to bag a win against Pakistan. Reflecting on the victory, Sharma said:

"The never say die attitude in the team did it. Halfway through the second innings we said if things can happen to us, it can happen to them as well. (On the character) That's what is required in a tournament like this. The little contributions from everyone make a difference. We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through when we were batting, we were in a good position."

He added:

"We were 81 for three down. You expect the guys to stitch partnerships. We were 15-20 runs short. We spoke that every run matters on this ground. We were looking at 140 but nevertheless the bowlers came and did the job for us."

Rishabh Pant and his teammates will be back in action on Wednesday (June 12) when they square off against the USA in New York.

