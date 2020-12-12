"Babar Azam has to become a leader like Virat": Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes Babar Azam will have to become a 'leader' of the Pakistan cricket team rather than just being a 'captain'. Latif gave the example of Virat Kohli and claimed that the Indian star is a leader as he is respected on and off the field.

Speaking on a Pakistani Youtube channel, Rashid Latif said:

''I think Babar has to become a leader like Virat rather than just being a captain of the team. Virat has developed into a leader, and in cricket and sports, when you are made the captain, you have to become a leader. ...and by that, I mean you have to be respected on and off the field. You have to stand up for your players, and you have to take the hard and out of box decisions.''

Rashid Latif feels Babar Azam is on the right path

The former Pakistan wicket-keeper believes that Babar Azam is on the right track to becoming a good leader. Latif also praised the Pakistan skipper's mental strength and game awareness.

''I think Babar is also on the right path and I felt he had his input in the squad selected for the New Zealand tour. I think Babar because of his exceptional batting talents has the makings of a good leader. He may seem meek and an introvert but he is mentally very strong and has game awareness and you can see this in his batting."

Babar Azam currently leads the Pakistan side in all three formats. Pakistan will play three T20's and two tests against New Zealand in what will be a big challenge for Babar Azam and his team.

Babar Azam might not come off as hostile as Virat Kohli. But there is no thumb rule that says a captain needs to be overly aggressive. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is an excellent example, as he is a reserved character and quietly goes about his business.

Still, the Kiwi has achieved decent success in the process. Babar Azam should look to be himself and try to lead Pakistan to the best of his ability instead of emulating someone else.