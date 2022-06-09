Babar Azam becomes 1st batter to score 3 ODI centuries in a row for the 2nd time

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the first batter to score three ODI centuries in a row for the second time in his career on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old scored 103 off 107 deliveries as the hosts chased down 306 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium to go 1-0 up in the three-match series against West Indies.

Babar forged a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) and a 108-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (59) to take Pakistan home.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Babar Azam is the first player in ODI history to score three consecutive 100s on two occasions and the first Pakistan batter to have 4 centuries in a sequence of 5 innings. He's been in beast form. Last five innings: 103, 105*, 114, 57, 158. #PakvWI Babar Azam is the first player in ODI history to score three consecutive 100s on two occasions and the first Pakistan batter to have 4 centuries in a sequence of 5 innings. He's been in beast form. Last five innings: 103, 105*, 114, 57, 158. #PakvWI

This was his third consecutive ODI hundred, with the stylish batter scoring two on the trot against Australia earlier this year. Babar is now the first batter to score three tons in a row for the second time in ODIs. His first three back-to-back centuries came in 2016, all against West Indies.

The Lahore-born cricketer also scaled 1000 ODI runs as captain. Babar, who is currently the top-ranked ODI batter, surpassed Virat Kohli to reach the landmark, having achieved the feat scored in 13 innings. Kohli managed it in 17 innings.

"I always try to continue my game and work on my strengths" - Babar Azam

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi A Babar Azam century inevitable. 17 centuries in 85 innings and a 60+ average in ODIs. Truly special!!!! A Babar Azam century inevitable. 17 centuries in 85 innings and a 60+ average in ODIs. Truly special!!!!

The talismanic run-scorer has led Pakistan from the front and has gone from strength to strength ever since he was appointed captain of the ODI team in 2020.

An elated Babar was happy to contribute to the team's success. Speaking about his own performance at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:

"I always try to continue my game and work on my strengths. There was a little bit of a problem during the calling when I was batting with Imam. But it got better as the partnership moved on. The wicket was a little double-paced and wasn't that easy. There was heat but that is not an excuse."

The second of the three-match ODI series is scheduled to take place on June 10 (Friday) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

