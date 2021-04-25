Stats: Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to 2,000 T20I runs; breaks Virat Kohli's record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam entered the record books on Sunday by becoming the fastest batsman to 2,000 men's T20I runs. Babar Azam got to the landmark in 52 T20I innings, thereby overtaking India's Virat Kohli.

The 26-year-old reached the milestone in the third of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Before starting this match, Babar Azam needed to score 17 runs to breach the 2000-run mark.

He walked out to bat after the end of the fifth over of the innings when Luke Jongwe dismissed Sharjeel Khan for 18 runs. Babar Azam scored his 2000th run in the 13th over when he hit Ryan Burl for a four off the second delivery.

Virat Kohli reached 2,000 T20I runs in 56 innings, while Australia's captain Aaron Finch got there in 62 innings. New Zealand's Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill are next on the list, reaching the milestone in 66 and 68 T20I innings, respectively.

Fastest to 2,000 men's T20I runs:

Babar Azam - 52 innings

Virat Kohli - 56 innings

Aaron Finch - 62 innings

Brendon McCullum - 66 innings

Martin Guptill - 68 innings

The breakup of Babar Azam's T20I runs

Babar Azam has scored most of his runs in the shortest format of the game against South Africa. In 10 matches, he has mustered 410 runs against this opposition at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 148. He even registered his only T20I century against the Proteas.

Against the West Indies, Babar Azam has scored 403 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.57, including three half-centuries.

The Lahore-born also has a fine record against Australia with 278 runs in six encounters at a brilliant average of 69.50 - his highest against any international team. He has accrued 235 runs in the T20I games against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, though, have managed to keep him quiet. Babar Azam only averages 15.80 against this Asian team and has scored 79 runs in six matches.

Babar Azam's most T20I runs have come while playing in Pakistan. In 17 innings, he has added 669 runs to his tally at an average of 47.78.