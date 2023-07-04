Babar Azam dons ‘Bala’ look ahead of Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has donned a clean-shaved head look ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, which starts in Galle on Sunday (July 16).

In a video uploaded on social media, Babar can be seen flaunting his new look with a cheeky smile before covering it with a black cap. Watch the funny clip below:

The 28-year-old is currently spending quality time off the field. Babar was last in action during a New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

The right-handed batter amassed 276 runs in five ODIs at an average of 55.20, including a century. He also scored 130 runs in the five-match T20I series at a strike rate of 146.07, including 101* off 58. The Men in Green clinched the ODI series 4-1, while the T20I series ended 2-2.

The Lahore-born batter will next be in action during the two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Azam will look to continue his excellent form as Pakistan aim to start the World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) on a positive note.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood

“There is no lack in his captaincy” – Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has backed Babar Azam's leadership ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

“There is no lack in (his) captaincy. He is on the right track. Babar shouldn’t be worried about anything. Focus, have fun, and remember, the whole country is behind you, buddy.”

He continued:

“Pakistan team has the potential to qualify for the top 4. Conditions are in our favour. We are confident in the sub-continent.”

Babar Azam and Co. will play the much-awaited 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka before the ODI World Cup. The 1992 champions will look to gain form ahead of the 50-over tournament. The Asia Cup starts on August 31.

