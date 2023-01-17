"Babar Azam ke hi full maje hai"- Top 10 funny memes after Babar Azam's private chats and videos allegedly surface online

Pakistan captain Babar Azam found himself at the center of another controversy as his personal chats, voice messages, and videos were allegedly leaked on social media platforms. The numero uno ODI batter has been experiencing turbulent times on the field in recent times as Pakistan lost all their series during the home summer.

Many critics and fans have been calling for Babar Azam's sacking from the captaincy after the dismal performances of his team under his leadership. A scandal allegedly involving him has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, adding to his woes off the field.

Reportedly, these social media posts comprised personal photos, videos, and intimate chats of Babar Azam with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer. Cricket fans expressed divided reactions after learning about the development.

A section of the fans extended firm support to Babar and stood by him. A few others saw the lighter side of it and shared some hilarious memes on the matter.

Here are some of the best ones:

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx Babar Azam Ke Hi Full Maje hai🤣 Babar Azam Ke Hi Full Maje hai🤣😭 https://t.co/8o4GJa0YsZ

Elliot Alderson. @rovvmut_ Those who think Shoaib Jatt is behind defaming Babar Azam just because that Instagram id was only following him: Those who think Shoaib Jatt is behind defaming Babar Azam just because that Instagram id was only following him: https://t.co/k64S1h3Wb9

"It is quite evident that he is short of ideas when he is on the field"- Salman Butt reviews Babar Azam's captaincy

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was critical of Babar Azam's leadership traits and pointed out his deficiencies after the ODI series loss against New Zealand. He felt that Azam's decision-making skills lacked innovation and conviction, which meant he could not challenge the opponent's plans after his plan A failed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt analyzed Babar's captaincy over the last few series at home and said:

"Babar Azam is an outstanding performer. He is one of the top players in the world and has also held the top position in the rankings for a very long time in two formats. But when we talk about his captaincy, there needs to be a lot of improvement. It is quite evident that he is short of ideas when he is on the field. He doesn't seem to have a Plan B when there aren't enough resources."

He added:

"Whenever there is a situation like this, the captain needs to be a very good decision-maker. Or, he has to have top-notch think thank, that isaretrategically very sound. If the captain lacks confidence, he needs the support of the team management. But here, the people who are part of the management are only concerned about themselves."

Do you think Babar should continue as all-format captain of Pakistan? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes