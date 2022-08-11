“We trained indoors, there were ACs over there” - Babar Azam makes light of query on whether Pakistan fear stumbling in the Netherlands

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has downplayed fears of the team struggling in cold conditions during their ODI tour of the Netherlands. He pointed out that the weather would be similar to that in England. Hence, they should not have too many issues with regards to making the desired adjustments.

Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series from August 16 to 21. All three games will be played in Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

Ahead of the team’s departure for the tour, Pakistan skipper Babar addressed a press conference. Reacting to a question on whether the team is mindful of being found out due to the chilly conditions in the Netherlands, he replied:

“Itna khauf toh nahi hai, jitna aapne keh diya (We are not as scared as you feel we are). Look, the conditions will be similar to England. The weather is also almost like that. It should not be that difficult to adjust. We trained indoors, there were ACs over there (smiles). So we have been playing in cold conditions. That’s how our practice has been.”

The 27-year-old added that while their training was affected due to rain, they were happy to get a practice game. The right-handed batter asserted:

“Because of the rain, we could not do the usual training, but we managed to play a match. It was important for the team to have a practice game. We have a couple of days of practice over there (in the Netherlands) as well.”

While Pakistan have named a full-strength squad for the Netherlands series, pacer Naseem Shah has been picked ahead of out-of-form Hasan Ali.

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam shine for Pakistan in practice game

Imam-ul-Haq scored 82 (retired) as Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 56 and 45 respectively.



Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets each.



Pakistan’s Netherlands-bound ODI squad took on Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over practice game on Wednesday (August 10).

Imam-ul-Haq top-scored for Pakistan with 82 while Babar and Fakhar Zaman contributed 56 and 45, respectively. Batting first, they put up 290 for six.

In response, Shaheens were bowled out for 198. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz starred with the ball, claiming four wickets.

