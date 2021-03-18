Babar Azam's suggestions in team selection should hold more value: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has expressed his disappointment over the differences between Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam and the selectors with regards to team selection.

Pakistan's white-ball and red-ball teams were recently announced for their upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

❇️ 18-player T20I and ODI squads named

❇️ 20-player Test side confirmed

❇️ 14 players feature in both T20I and ODI sides

❇️8 players earn selectors’ nod across all formats



🗞️ More: https://t.co/ubMhTMA8BO



📽️ Full video: https://t.co/FHNBBfqxt1 pic.twitter.com/GMyMjOWs83 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2021

It is understood that Babar Azam was not happy with certain selections and omissions. He complained of not being consulted during the selection procedure and is thought to have conveyed his grievances to the Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Executive, Wasim Khan.

Speaking on the matter, Shahid Afridi opined that Babar Azam's selection suggestions should be valued during the selection process, as he is the one who will lead the troops out in the middle and will be judged for his team's performances:

“Babar Azam will lead the team in the middle and will be responsible for the team’s performances. Hence, his suggestions should hold more value during squad selection,” said Shahid Afridi.

The 44-year old stated that while there can be differences in opinion, but such matters should be solved behind closed doors:

“There can be difference of opinion between the chief selector and captain, but such things should remain behind closed doors and not come out in the media," said Afridi.

Babar Azam finds support from another former player:

Shahid Afridi is not the only former Pakistan player who has come in support of Babar Azam after the recent selection controversy.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq lashed out at Mohammad Wasim for saying that the selection process should not concern Babar Azam:

"Babar Azam is not impressed with the team selection, and Mohammad Wasim is saying 'it's not your concern'. How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Babar Azam? This is surprising. Now, where are those statements of Mohammad Wasim and the policies of the board saying that the captain will have the full authority and will have the main role in the selection?”

Meanwhile, Pakistan's tour of Africa commences on April 2. They will play three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa before flying off to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20Is.

📢Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe announced📢#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/4uQIpquIYY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2021