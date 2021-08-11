Babar Azam suggests adding reserve days to white-ball matches to reduce weather impact 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has suggested that having the provision of reserve days in white-ball matches could minimise the effect of weather interruptions

Three of the four matches in the recent T20 series between West Indies and Pakistan produced no results as rain wreaked havoc. Pakistan won the series, thanks to their win in the second match.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, Babar Azam lamented the fact that his side could not try out players in the T20I series as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup. He elaborated in this regard:

"As part of the T20 World Cup preparations, we wanted to give maximum opportunities to our players against the firepower of the West Indies but unfortunately the series got badly affected due to rain."

Opining that something needs to be done to reduce the chances of weather materially affecting cricket games, Babar Azam added:

"No one can control weather, but I think it is time to look at alternates to ensure cricket is not affected by weather. Maybe adding reserve days to every white-ball match is an option, I don't know, but I think there needs to be some debate around ensuring there is minimum loss of cricket due to weather.”

The first Test between India and England in Nottingham, which was tantalisingly poised, also ended in a disappointing draw, as the entire last day’s play was washed out.

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz released from Test squad: Babar Azam

Experienced Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has returned to the Test set-up after missing the Tests against Zimbabwe earlier this year due to a knee injury.

However, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz have been released from the squad to allow them to spend quality time with their families. They will be back for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is likely to take place in September.

Speaking about the team composition for the Tests as well as the decision to release Rauf and Nawaz, Babar Azam said:

"Looking at the likely team composition for the two Tests and giving preference to the well-being of the players, it has been agreed to release Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz so that they can return to Pakistan and spend quality time with their families. This will also give them a few extra days to relax, regroup and recharge for the commitments ahead, which commence with the series against Afghanistan."

"The past 12 months have been tough, and the cricket that lies ahead is equally challenging and demanding. As such, we need to have as many fresh bodies as practically possible without compromising on the team results and performances," Babar Azam added.

Pakistan confirm 19-player squad for West Indies Tests



The two-match Test series between West Indies and Pakistan will begin in Jamaica on Thursday.

