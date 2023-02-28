"Babar is even a bigger diamond than Kohinoor" - Shadab Khan

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has hit out at the critics of Babar Azam, stating that their countrymen should understand his value. The 24-year-old leg-spinner characterized Pakistan's all-format captain as being bigger than Kohinoor.

Babar has arguably been Pakistan's most consistent batter across formats in the last few years. The right-handed batter averages well over 40 across formats, scoring heaps of runs.

The 28-year-old also bagged two major accolades last year: the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award and the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award.

ICC @ICC



For the second year in a row, the Pakistan star has taken home the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award



#ICCAwards DominationFor the second year in a row, the Pakistan star has taken home the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award Domination 👊For the second year in a row, the Pakistan star has taken home the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award 👏#ICCAwards

Speaking in an interview with a local TV channel, Shadab stated that Babar is a massive blessing for Pakistan and that he deserves a lot more respect than he gets from his own countrymen:

"I think we are doing injustice with such a diamond. Pakistan has been blessed with such a big diamond. Babar is even a bigger diamond than Kohinoor. As a nation, we are not valuing Babar for what he is worth and are pressurising him. At the end of the day, he is human . We should respect him the way the world respects him."

The youngster also backed Babar's leadership skills, adding:

"I am surprised when people doubt him as a captain or a leader. He is Pakistan’s biggest player. Our nation should respect him the way we respect him in the team."

Babar invited widespread criticism after Pakistan suffered a loss to both England and New Zealand on home soil. He also became the first Pakistan skipper to suffer a 3-0 series sweep in Test cricket at home.

Shadab Khan's Islamabad United defeat Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi

Shadab Khan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the first round of the PSL 2023 fixture between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi has seen the former topple the opposition comfortably.

Batting first, Zalmi scored 156-8 as Babar led the way with a 58-ball 75, while Shadab claimed figures of 4-0-26-1.

While United's captain only managed a single-figure score with the bat, the run chase was a cakewalk for the two-time champions.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 62 off 31 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen also made 42. With 29 off 13 deliveries, Asif Ali laid the finishing touches.

Zalmi are currently fifth in the PSL 2023 standings, while United are third.

Poll : 0 votes