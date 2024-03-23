Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, Match 4

Store Bay Snorkelers secured a 17-run win over Pirates Bay Raiders in the third game of the Bago T10 Blast 2024, while Mt Irvine Surfers bagged a 10-run win over Pigeon Point Skiers in the fourth match.

King Bay Royals moved up from second to top spot with a win, bagging two points at an NRR of 2.267. Store Bay Snorkelers ascended from the bottom to the second rank with their win, racking up two points at an NRR of 1.7.

Pirates Bay Raiders descended from the top to the bottom rank with one win and a loss, gathering two points at an NRR of 0.7. Mt Irvine Surfers retained their fourth rank with one win and a loss, picking up two points at an NRR of -1.05.

No Mans Land Explorers maintained the fifth slot without playing a game while Pigeon Point Skiers slid from the third to the wooden spoon with two consecutive losses, pocketing an NRR of -1.621.

Justin Joseph and Akel Quashie shine for their respective sides in Bago T10 Blast

In the third game of the Bago T10 Blast, Store Bay Snorkelers posted a total of 93/6 in 10 overs. Justin Joseph was the top-scorer with 47 runs off 24 balls. Christopher Vincent and Shaquille Duncan scalped two wickets apiece for the Pirates.

In response, Pirates Bay Raiders managed to score only 76/7 in 10 overs. Josh Telemaque was the standout batter with 16 runs. However, other batters failed to make an impact. Dejourn Charles and Che Henry claimed two wickets apiece for the Snorkelers.

In the fourth encounter, Mt Irvine Surfers posted a decent total of 85/7 in 10 overs. Akel Quashie was the wrecker-in-chief with 28 runs off 16 balls. Addison Daniel scalped two wickets for the Skiers.

In reply, Pigeon Point Skiers could only muster 75/8 in 10 overs, losing the game by 10 runs. Captain Arnell Jones was the top-scorer with 20*, but the other batters failed to make a significant impact.

In the next round of the the Bago T10 Blast, No Mans Land Explorers will take on King Bay Royals, while Mr Irvine Surfers will square off against Store Bay Snorkelers.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!