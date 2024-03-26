Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers, Match 10

Pirates Bay Raiders secured a 10-run win over King Bay Royals in the ninth game of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 while Pigeon Point Skiers registered a 20-run win against No Mans Land Explorers in the 10th match.

Mt Irvine Surfers continue their dominance on the top of the standings with three wins and a loss. They have six points to their account at an NRR of 0.59. King Bay Royals retained their second rank, registering two wins and suffering two losses. They have four points at an NRR of 0.692.

Pirates Bay Raiders ascended one spot up to secure the third position with two wins and as many losses, and have up four points at an NRR of 0.159. No Mans Land Explorers slid from the third to the fourth slot with one win and two losses and have gathered two points at an NRR of -0.382.

Pigeon Point Skiers moved up from the sixth to the fifth rank with one win and two losses. They now have two points at an NRR of -0.536. Store Bay Snorkelers slipped and carry the wooden spoon, having pi ked up a win and a loss with two points at an NRR of -1.168.

Shammon Hooper and Akiel Cooper shine for their respective sides

Moving into the details of the ninth game, Pirates Bay Raiders notched up a total of 121/2 in 10 overs. No. 3 batter Shammon Hooper scored 53*(28), which included seven fours and one six. He received decent support from captain Navin Stewart, who scored 39 runs in 17 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

In pursuit of the 122-run target, King Bay Royals could score only 111/6 in 10 overs. Zachary Siweah was the star batter as he scored 37* runs in 21 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Christopher Vincent and Crystian Thurton were the standout bowlers, scalping two wickets apiece for the Raiders.

Shifting our focus to the 10th encounter, Pigeon Point Skiers made 146/4 in 10 overs, thanks to top order batter Akiel Cooper, who scored 69 runs in 24 balls, notching up six fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 287.5. Mbeki Joseph (20), Jesse Bootan (29), and captain Daron Cruickshank (22) also played their part with the bat.

No Mans Land Explorers could only get to 126/6 in 10 overs during the chase to eventually lose the game by 20 runs. Dexter Sween smacked 45 runs in 16 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes. Akiel Cooper went on to shine with the ball as well, scalping a match-winning three-wicket haul.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!