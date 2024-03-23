Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers (Updated) ft. Justin Joseph and Ancil Nedd

Store Bay Snorkelers won the toss in the third match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 and elected to bat against Pirates Bay Raiders. They scored 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. Justin Joseph was the highest scorer for the team as he made 47 runs off 24 deliveries.

The Raiders could make only 76 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 17 runs. Joseph won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Pigeon Point Skiers elected to bowl in the fourth match against Mt Irvine Surfers. The Surfers scored 85 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Akel Quashie scored 28 runs off 16 deliveries for the team.

The Skiers could make only 75 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 10 runs. Ancil Nedd was the pick of the bowlers; he took three wickets for five runs in two overs.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Justin Joseph 1 1 - 47 47 47 24 195.83 - - 4 2 2 Shammon Hooper 2 2 - 46 33 23 32 143.75 - - 2 3 3 Joshua Yorke 2 2 - 45 40 22.5 42 107.14 - - 2 3 4 Jahron Alfred 1 1 1 40 40 - 25 160 - - 1 4 5 Sachin Seecharan 2 2 - 39 37 19.5 28 139.29 - - 2 3 6 Ancil Nedd 2 2 - 37 25 18.5 34 108.82 - - 1 4 7 Crystian Thurton 1 1 - 30 30 30 17 176.47 - - 2 2 8 Arnell Jones 2 2 2 30 20 - 19 157.89 - - - 5 9 Josh Telemaque 2 2 - 30 16 15 20 150 - - 1 4 10 Akel Quashie 2 2 - 28 28 14 21 133.33 - - 1 2

Justin Joseph scored 47 runs in his first outing and has secured first place on this list.

Shammon Hooper has moved to second place from fourth and has 46 runs to his name in two games at a strike rate of 143.75.

Joshua Yorke has slipped to third position from second and has made 45 runs in two games at a strike rate of 107.14.

Jahron Alfred has slipped to fourth place from first and made 40 runs in his first outing.

Sachin Seecharan is the fifth-highest run-scorer and was earlier in third position. He has scored 39 runs in two games at a strike rate of 139.29.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Christopher Vincent 2 2 24 4 1 9 3 2/6 3 2.25 8 - - 2 Ancil Nedd 2 2 24 4 - 22 3 3/5 7.33 5.5 8 - - 3 Shaquille Duncan 2 2 18 3 - 42 3 2/30 14 14 6 - - 4 Addison Daniel 2 1 12 2 - 6 2 2/6 3 3 6 - - 5 Dejourn Charles 1 1 12 2 - 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - 6 Kieshawn Dillon 2 2 24 4 1 29 2 1/14 14.5 7.25 12 - - 7 Selvin Duncan 2 2 24 4 - 38 2 2/22 19 9.5 12 - - 8 Glennon Sharpe 2 2 24 4 - 38 2 2/17 19 9.5 12 - - 9 Che Henry 1 1 12 2 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 9.5 6 - - 10 Sachin Seecharan 2 2 24 4 - 52 2 1/18 26 13 12 - -

Christopher Vincent has moved to first place from second and has picked a total of three wickets in two games at an economy of 2.25.

Ancil Nedd had a three-wicket haul in his recent outing and has jumped to second place. He has a bowling average of 7.33.

Shaquille Duncan has moved to third place from eighth and has taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 14.

Addison Daniel has picked two wickets in two matches and is in fourth position.

Dejourn Charles picked two wickets in his first outing and is in fifth place.

