"Bahar bitha dunga" - Harshit Rana's coach makes stunning Gautam Gambhir revelation after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Team India pacer Harshit Rana's childhood coach, Shravan, revealed that the youngster was threatened with being omitted from the playing XI if his performances did not improve. The right-arm bowler, after a tricky start to his career, gained some momentum to build on after a brilliant four-fer in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Harshit Rana claimed the key wickets of Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, and also Josh Hazlewood, to end with figures of 4-39 off 8.4 overs. His spell played a massive role in India restricting Australia to just 236 in the dead rubber contest.

Despite having featured in all three formats for India since his international debut in late 2024, he has not emerged to be a favored choice among fans and pundits. However, the team management has relentlessly backed him based on his bowling potential, as well as his ability with the bat.

Harshit Rana's childhood coach, however, revealed that the player's place in the team was never settled by any means, as Gautam Gambhir had threatened to drop him from the playing XI, if he did not put in the performances to justify the backing.

"He (Harshit) called me and told me that he wanted to shut the outside noise with his performance. I just said, believe in yourself. I know some cricketers say he is close to Gambhir. But Gambhir knows how to identify talent, and he backs them. He has backed a lot of cricketers, and they have done wonders for their team. He in fact scolded Harshit badly. He told him directly, ‘perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga.’ (Perform well, otherwise I will keep you on the bench). He sends a clear message to whoever you are," Shravan told the Times of India.

Harshit Rana ended as the leading wicket-taker of the series with six scalps at an average of 20.83. He also chipped in with a promising cameo in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval to take India's score past the 250-run mark.

"Please don’t say anything for your YouTube channel’s visibility" - Shravan on pundits' criticism of Harshit Rana during AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Harshit Rana was a constant topic of discussion among fans and pundits, as some felt he did not warrant a place in the playing XI, while others slammed his performances. The criticism got to an extreme extent, where Gautam Gambhir himself had to speak out against the pundits to back the youngster.

Shravan opined that pundits' opinions should stick to guidance, and not overtly harsh criticism, bordering on personal.

Rana is 23. Let's give him some time. First Krishnamachari Srikkanth took the case of this kid. After retirements, cricketers have started their YouTube channels to earn, but please don’t scrutinise any kid who just started. They have the right to guide, scold, but please don’t say anything for your YouTube channel’s visibility," Rana's childhood coach added.

The pacer is also a part of the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I squad, and will be in the scheme of things for the upcoming five-match series Down Under. The series opener is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, October 29, in Canberra.

