"Bahut dar bhi lag raha tha" - Team India star's hilarious reaction after winning Impact Player medal post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube admitted to being nervous while fulfilling his new role as a frontline bowler during the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Taking on the responsibility in the injured Hardik Pandya's absence, he put in a credible shift, conceding only 12 runs off his first two overs in the powerplay with the new ball.

While India had the option of fielding either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana to bolster the seam bowling department, the team stuck with Shivam Dube to feature alongside Jasprit Bumrah. The all-rounder eventually finished off with figures of 0-23 off three overs, ending a defining Asia Cup campaign with the ball.

Dube also played a crucial cameo of 33 runs off 22 deliveries in the run chase after coming into bat at No.6 with the score reading 77-4 in the 13th over. The 147-run target was still some distance away, and he ended up playing the perfect ally to the well-settled Tilak Varma.

Team India physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain named Shivam Dube as the impact player of the match for his all-round contribution.

"Thank you. It means a lot to me. Thanks, Gauti bhai and the captain, for the opportunity. First over daalna, mai pressure mein thha, mai jhoonth nahi bolunga. Bohot darr bhi lagg raha thha (Bowling the first over, I was under pressure, I won't lie, I was also a lot scared). But many people supported me, and I felt good. But then during the match all of the pressure went away because the mind was focused on bowling. I had a lotof fun, thank you," Dube said in his dressing room speech.

Team India defended their Asia Cup title on the back of Shivam Dube's display, among others, ensuring a record-extending ninth title, and second when it comes to the shortest format.

Shivam Dube also won the Impact Player medal after India's Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE

This marks the second time that the all-rounder clinched the impact player medal, with the first instance being for his brilliant bowling display in the opening group stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10.

On that occasion, he finished with bowling figures of 3-4 off just two overs in the nine-wicket win, and was awarded the medal by bowling coach Morne Morkel.

All-rounders dominated the Impact Player Medal tradition in the Asia Cup campaign, with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel also winning the award for their contributions in the wins over Oman and Pakistan, respectively.

