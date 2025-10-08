"Bahut hi zyada memes ban rahe hain" - Discarded India pacer's massive claim on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Veteran fast bowler Mohammad Shami was recently asked about Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australia tour. The pacer noted that the decision has sparked a meme-fest on social media.
However, Shami emphasized that the fans should not object to Gill being handed the leadership position. He highlighted that the opening batter has already led India's Test team and has been the captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.
Shami's comments came during a Q&A session on his official YouTube channel. Answering a question about Gill replacing Sharma as the Men in Blue ODI skipper, the 35-year-old remarked at (4:38):
"Bahut hi zyada memes ban rahe hai is sawal ko leke. (There have been a lot of memes on this question) I feel there should not be any objection. This is the decision of the BCCI, selectors and coaches. Shubman captained India in England, and he is the skipper of the Gujarat Titans as well. So, he has the experience. Someone had to be given this responsibility, and the BCCI chose Shubman Gill for that, so we should accept it.
"People should not raise questions over the captaincy. This is not in our hands. Someone is the captain today, and there will be someone else tomorrow. This cycle will continue."
Meanwhile, Sharma is set to return to international cricket for the first time since captaining India to the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025. The three-match ODI series between India and Australia kicks off in Perth on October 19.
"Not in my hands" - Mohammad Shami's blunt response to selection snub for India's tour of Australia
Mohammad Shami was among the notable absentees from India's ODI squad for the Australia tour. A fan asked the ace bowler about his non-selection for the series.
Responding to the question, Shami stated that being picked in the national team was not in his hands. He clarified that there was no issue regarding his fitness.
He said in the same video (at 2:20):
"There have been many rumors and memes. People want to know my opinion on the non-selection for the Australia series. I will just say that getting selected is not in my hands; it's the job of the selection committee, coach and captain. If they feel I should be there, they will select me, or if they feel some more time is needed, it's in their hands. I am ready and doing practice.
"My fitness is also good. I will try to do better because when you are away from the ground, you need to remain motivated. I played in the Duleep Trophy. I felt very comfortable, my rhythm was good, and I bowled around 35 overs. There are no issues with my fitness."
Shami was part of the 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad. He picked up nine wickets across five outings at the ICC event.
