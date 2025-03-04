  • home icon
  • “Ball pakad nahi sakta?” - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli abuse Kuldeep Yadav for not stopping ball during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

“Ball pakad nahi sakta?” - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli abuse Kuldeep Yadav for not stopping ball during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Modified Mar 04, 2025 17:55 IST
India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked frustrated and hurled abuses at Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who looked very loose with his fielding efforts. The incident occurred during India’s 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final encounter against Australia on Tuesday, March 4.

It all happened after the fifth delivery of the 32nd over when Steve Smith flicked the ball to deep mid-wicket and Kohli collected it to throw it back on the bowler’s end. The ball traveled fast and Kuldeep let it go instead of getting hold of it, as Rohit fielded it at covers.

Kohli was furious at the spinner and gave him a mouthful, hurling abuse in Hindi. The entire incident was recorded on camera and Rohit, after fielding the ball, was seen shouting:

“Ball pakad nahi sakta kya? (You can't catch the ball?)"

Watch the video here:

Kuldeep Yadav still in search of his first wicket in the game

The semi-final started with Mohammed Shami dismissing Cooper Connolly early in the third over of the first innings. While Travis Head and Steve Smith looked to build on a partnership, Rohit Sharma introduced Varun Chakaravarthy in the ninth over as the mystery spinner dismissed the Aussie opener off his second delivery.

Smith then formed a formidable 56-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne before the latter perished off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery. The Chennai Super Kings spinner then dismissed Josh Inglis shortly, providing his side with two crucial breakthroughs.

Kuldeep Yadav, as much as he tried, failed to pick a wicket as Jadeja, Shami and Chakaravarthy shared the first five wickets. The Indian pacer scalped his second by dismissing the in-form Steven Smith in the 37th over, ending the 54-run partnership that he and Alex Carey shared.

The sixth-wicket partnership didn’t last long either as India’s fourth spinner Axar Patel sent Glenn Maxwell packing for a cheap score.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
