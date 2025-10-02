"Ball went everywhere" - Team India star involved in hilarious game of golf amid IND vs WI 2025 Test series [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 02, 2025 22:30 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Team India during the England tour. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a hilarious game of golf after missing the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, which began on Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Out with injury, Pant struggled for the most part of the golf game but celebrated with gusto in the end after finally succeeding.

The star cricketer has yet to recover from his foot injury suffered during the England tour in July, preventing the selectors from naming him in the squad to face the West Indies. The gruesome foot injury occurred during the fourth Test against England in Manchester when he attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes' bowling.

Meanwhile, Pant shared a video on X on Thursday and wrote:

"Ball went everywhere...except where it should."
According to the latest report by ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI's medical team has yet to determine when Pant can resume batting and keeping practice. The 27-year-old is likely to be named in the squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, beginning on November 14.

Dhruv Jurel replaces Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper, Team India take upper hand against the West Indies on Day 1 in Ahmedabad

Team India finished day 1 against the West Indies on a high. (Credits: BCCI X)
Meanwhile, Team India replaced Pant with Dhruv Jurel for their opening Test of the home season. The hosts have taken the upper hand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after Day 1 against the West Indies. Although visiting captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bat, his batters failed to put up a big score.

Justin Greaves top-scored for the West Indies with 32, but their innings lasted only 44.1 overs, with 162 runs on the board. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj shared seven wickets between them, with the latter bagging four. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul started cautiously but picked up the scoring pace after a rain-induced break.

Jayden Seales dismissed Jaiswal (36), while Chase got the better of B Sai Sudharsan (7). But KL Rahul's unbeaten 53 ensured that the hosts only trailed by 41 runs at Stumps. Rahul and Gill will resume on Day 2.

