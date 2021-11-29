BAN vs PAK: Nurul Hasan replaces debutant Yasir Ali as concussion substitute

Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan replaced debutant Yasir Ali as concussion substitute in the first Test against Pakistan in Chattogram.

In the 30th over of Bangladesh’s second innings on Day 4, Yasir was struck on the side of the helmet by a delivery from pacer Shaheen Afridi. The batter decided to duck, but the ball did not bounce as much as he expected and ended up striking the helmet.

The physio conducted the mandatory concussion test on Yasir after which the 25-year-old carried on batting. Before the start of Afridi’s next over though, Yasir walked off. The debutant was looking good on 36 off 72 balls when he was forced to retire hurt. Yasir and Liton Das lifted Bangladesh from 43 for 5 to 90 for 5 before the former couldn’t continue his innings.

This is the second instance in recent weeks when a debutant had to be substituted in a Test match. Shai Hope replaced Jeremy Solozano as his concussion substitute in the West Indies team after the latter suffered a concussion.

Solozano was struck on the helmet by a fierce stroke from Dimuth Karunaratne during the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Solozano had to be stretchered off the field and was kept under observation in a Colombo hospital for a night. Thankfully, his scans showed no structural damage.

Liton Das holds fort for Bangladesh after Yasir Ali blow

Bangladesh went to lunch at 115 for 6 in their second innings on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan. They have a lead of 159 with four wickets remaining. Liton Das was keeping Bangladesh’s fight alive and was unbeaten on 32 off 62 at the break.

Resuming their day at a precarious 39 for 4, the hosts lost the big wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim for 16. The veteran Bangladesh batter was cleaned up by Hasan Ali. Yasir and Das then strung together a fighting partnership before the debutant retired hurt with the score on 90.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was then trapped leg before by Sajid Khan for 11. At Lunch, Yasir’s concussion substitute Nurul was giving Das company. He faced nine balls but could not get off the mark.

