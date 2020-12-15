Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Mushfiqur Rahim fined, awarded demerit point for on-field flare-up

Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim was fined 25 percent of his match fees for a heated exchange with teammate Nasum Ahmed during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup Eliminator match against Fortune Barishal.

Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a press release stating that Mushfiqur Rahim was found guilty of showing an insulting gesture towards his Beximco Dhaka teammate. The Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman lost his cool multiple times in the Eliminator contest. However, the incident involving Nasum caught everyone's eye.

He also earned one demerit point for his indiscipline on the field. If Rahim receives four or more points in this tournament, the Beximco Dhaka captain could receive a match ban.

Mushfiqur Rahim has publicly apologized to Nasum via a lengthy social media post, alongside a picture of the two teammates smiling together. In his post, Rahim terms the gesture unacceptable and asks for forgiveness from the Almighty.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh to return to International Cricket in early 2021

Bangladesh did not play any international cricket matches after the Coronavirus pandemic. However, they will likely host West Indies in January 2021. The 2017 Champions Trophy semifinalists will also visit New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20Is in March.

Bangladesh has performed brilliantly in international tournaments of late. They will be keen to make their mark in the next two ICC T20 World Cup events.

Meanwhile, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup is in its final stages. Beximco Dhaka is currently playing the Qualifier 2 match against the Gazi Group Chattogram. Mushfiqur Rahim scored only 25 runs off 31 deliveries as his team lost all wickets for 116 runs in the first innings.

