Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Where and when to watch Bangladesh T20 tournament in India and other live streaming details

Bangladesh is gearing up for the inaugural edition of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in which five teams will battle it out to emerge as the national T20 champion. The tournament gets underway on November 24, with the summit clash scheduled for December 18.

All five sides – Beximco Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Gazi Group Chattogram, Gemcon Khulna and Minister Group Rajshahi – will play each other twice in the league stage between November 24 and December 12.

The Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs will be played in the same format as IPL 2020 – a set of four games from December 14 to 18. All 24 matches of the tournament will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Telecast and live streaming details of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Cricket fans all over the world can catch the live action on the following telecasts:

India: DSport

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, rabbitholebd

Pakistan: Geo Super

Sri Lanka: cricketgateway

UK: Sky Sports

MENA (Middle-east/ North Africa) countries: cricketgateway

USA: Willow TV

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

Australia: beIN Sports Australia

Canada: Willow TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports, cricketgateway

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

Note: The matches can be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

Full schedule of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 (In IST)

November 24: Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi (1 PM), Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna (6 PM)

November 26: Gemcon Khulna vs Minister Group Rajshahi (1 PM), Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka (6 PM)

November 28: Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram (1 PM), Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal (6 PM)

November 30: Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram (1 PM), Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna (6 PM)

December 02: Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka (1 PM), Minister Group Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram (6 PM)

December 04: Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna (1:30 PM), Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi (6:30 PM)

December 06: Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka (1 PM), Gemcon Khulna vs Minister Group Rajshahi (6 PM)

December 08: Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal (1 PM), Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram (6 PM)

December 10: Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna (1 PM), Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram (6 PM)

December 12: Minister Group Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram (1 PM), Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka (6 PM)

December 14: Bangabandhu T20 Cup Eliminator (1 PM), Qualifier 1 (6 PM)

December 15: Bangabandhu T20 Cup Qualifier 2 (6 PM)

December 18: Bangabandhu T20 Cup Final (6:30 PM)