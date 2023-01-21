Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan rewarded for impressive performances with all-format contract

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its list of centrally contracted cricketers for the 2023 season. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan has been rewarded for his impressive performances in recent months with an all-format contract.

The 25-year-old claimed 31 wickets in eight Tests in 2022. He also scored 330 runs in 15 ODIs, which included his maiden hundred in the format. With the ball, he picked up 24 wickets at an average of 28.20.

Mehidy also claimed four wickets in six T20Is, averaging 24. He was the Player of the Series for his all-round efforts as Bangladesh beat India 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home in December.

A report in Cricbuzz stated that, apart from Mehidy, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Liton Das were included by BCB in the all-format category of the central contracts.

Veteran Bangladesh keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was handed contracts for Tests and ODIs as he has retired from T20Is. Shoriful Islam failed to retain his all-format contract and has been given contracts for ODIs and T20Is.

From the previous list, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Naim Sheikh and Yasir Ali have failed to retain their place on the contract list.

Young opener Zakir Hasan, who impressed in the series against India, has been rewarded with a Test contract. Khaled Ahmed also finds himself in the Test category contract, while Mossadek Hossain and Hasan Mahmud are part of the T20 contracts.

Nazmul Hossain has been included in the Test and T20I category. Also, former T20I captain Mahmudullah has been included in a newly introduced category for ODIs.

Bangladesh’s list of centrally contracted players for 2023

All formats: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan

Tests and ODIs: Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim

Only Tests: Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Zakir Hasan.

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah

Test and T20s: Nazmul Hossain and Nurul Hasan

ODIs and T20Is: Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Only T20Is: Mahedi Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

