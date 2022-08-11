Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan terminates sponsorship deal with Betwinner News following ultimatum from BCB

Following an ultimatum from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has discontinued his sponsorship deal with Betwinner News. The board's Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the same on Thursday evening (August 11).

On August 2, Shakib released a social media post announcing a partnership with Betwinner News. A couple of days later, BCB President Nazmul Hasan vowed to investigate the matter as promoting gambling establishments is strictly prohibited by the country's laws.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo The BCB will investigate a recent social media post from Shakib Al Hasan in which he announced his partnership with a company called "Betwinner News" The BCB will investigate a recent social media post from Shakib Al Hasan in which he announced his partnership with a company called "Betwinner News" 👇

As a result, Hasan issued an ultimatum to the veteran to choose between playing for the country or keeping the endorsement deal. Despite Betwinner News claiming that their organization is only a sports news portal, Hasan identified it as a surrogate company of Betwinner.

The BCB president declared that the spin-bowling all-rounder has to choose between one as he wouldn't be in the team by sponsoring a betting company. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"He has to decide if he wants to play for Bangladesh or stay with betting. There's no scope of keeping that association. He has to come out of it completely. Let alone the captaincy, he won't be in the team.

"There's no discussion. We have taken a very clear decision. Anyone who has any affiliation with a betting company can't have a connection with the Bangladesh Cricket Board."

Revealing the 35-year-old's withdrawal of the contract with the company, the BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus told ESPN Cricinfo:

"Shakib has informed us shortly before [now] that he has terminated the contract with the company. He said that all social media posts pertaining to that sponsorship will be deleted."

The withdrawal of the contentious deal puts Shakib back as the frontrunner to captain Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup. The Jessore-born all-rounder was the leading candidate to lead the national side before making the social media post.

Bangladesh likely to announce their Asia Cup squad on Saturday

The controversy with Shakib and a handful of injuries forced the selectors to delay naming their squad for the multi-nation tournament. Hence, they are likely to announce the squad on Saturday, well past the deadline.

Zimbabwe Cricket @ZimCricketv registered their first ever T20I series win against , beating the visitors by 11 runs. It was also their first T20I series win at Harare Sports Club.



#ZIMvBAN | #WaltonT20Series | #VisitZimbabw registered their first ever T20I series win against, beating the visitors by 11 runs. It was also their first T20I series win at Harare Sports Club. 🇿🇼 registered their first ever T20I series win against 🇧🇩, beating the visitors by 11 runs. It was also their first T20I series win at Harare Sports Club.#ZIMvBAN | #WaltonT20Series | #VisitZimbabw https://t.co/JtATMHdWYm

Bangladesh are coming off a winless tour of Zimbabwe, losing both the T20 and ODI series to the hosts. They will be keen to bounce back in the Asia Cup, which starts on August 27 in the UAE. The Tigers will open their campaign against Afghanistan on August 30 in Sharjah.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar