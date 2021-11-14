Bangladesh Cricket Board announces schedule for upcoming T20I and Test series against Pakistan 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the schedule for the three-match T20I and two-match Test series against Pakistan to be held later this month and December.

Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host all three T20Is and the second Test match of the series. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will be the venue for the first Test.

The Pakistan squad has traveled directly to Bangladesh from the UAE after its World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals against Australia.

The Bangladesh team returned home after the Super 12 stages of the tournament.

Both teams will be looking to regroup and freshly begin their preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia by utilizing the upcoming series effectively.

The itinerary for the three-match T20I and two-match Test series is as follows:

1st T20I - November 19 (Friday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 3:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - November 20 (Saturday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 3:30 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - November 22 (Monday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 3:30 PM (IST)

1st Test - November (26 - 30) | Venue - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram | Start time - 9:30 AM (IST)

2nd Test - December (4 - 8) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 9:30 AM (IST)

Mohammad Hafeez opts out of Bangladesh tour

Pakistan sent a full-strength side for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. 41-year old all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, however, has opted out of the tour to give youngsters a chance.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side with Shadab Khan as his deputy.

Pakistan's 18-man squad for the three-match T20 series in Bangladesh:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik and Usman Qadir.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee