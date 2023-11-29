Bangladesh Cricket Board sets up a committee to dissect the 2023 ODI World Cup debacle 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has set up a three-man committee to tackle the Shakib Al Hasan-led side's poor 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India. Bangladesh finished eighth to narrowly secure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy, managing just two wins in the process.

Despite the turbulent team atmosphere due to off-field incidents surrounding Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, expectations were high from the Bangladesh team for the tournament in subcontinent conditions. They headed into the World Cup on the back of an average Asia Cup campaign as well as a home series against New Zealand.

Bangladesh began their campaign with a win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala, but what followed was a losing streak that included tame losses to India, England, and South Africa, among other teams. However, their most shocking loss came at the hands of the Netherlands at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

According to a press release by the BCB, the committee comprises BCB directors Enayet Hossain Siraj (convenor), Mahbubul Anam (member), and Akram Khan (member).

The objective of the committee is to focus on the factors leading to the team only racking up four points in the league stage of the World Cup.

Even against superior sides, Bangladesh failed to put up a fight and registered losses by a huge margin. The committee, after assessing all factors and reasonings, will present their findings to the board.

Bangladesh embrace themselves for a major transition

It was the seniors like Mahmudullah, who stepped up for the side in the disappointing campaign, but the young guns will have to up their game in the near future.

The seniors have already expressed their desire to walk away from international cricket. Shakib Al Hasan recently stated that he will take it format by format when it comes to his retirement, while Tamim Iqbal is on the brink of announcing his retirement again. The likes of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are also in the twilight of their careers.

This leaves the likes of Najmul Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, and others to step up on a more consistent basis, to ensure that the transition is smooth, and there is not an overwhelming lack of quality upon the exit of the veterans.