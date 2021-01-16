Bangladesh cricket team announces 18-man squad for ODI series against West Indies

The Bangladesh cricket team will return to the international arena this Wednesday to battle West Indies in an ODI series at home. The hosts announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-ODI games.

Tamim Iqbal will captain the Bangladesh cricket team in this series. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the squad for the first time after his one-year suspension. The team also comprises former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and lethal left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh cricket team squad:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saiffudin, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan.

JUST IN: Bangladesh name an 18-man squad for their three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning 20 January 🏏



Off-spinner Mahadi Hasan and pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam get their maiden call-ups. pic.twitter.com/ynpOKoWqvL — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2021

The Bangladesh cricket team will play its first ODI after the COVID-19 break on January 20 in Dhaka. The second ODI will happen at the same venue on January 22, while Chattogram will play host to the final ODI on January 25.

After the three ODIs, Bangladesh and West Indies will play a Test match each in Chattogram and Dhaka.

Can the Bangladesh cricket team make a winning start to its 2021 season?

Tamim Iqbal has been a regular part of the Bangladesh cricket team for years now

The Bangladesh cricket team has been away from the international circuit for quite some time now due to the pandemic. This will be their first international assignment since March 2020. Bangladesh start as the favorites to win this series because West Indies do not have a full-strength squad.

The likes of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, and others have opted out of the tour due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this series.