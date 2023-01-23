Bangladesh to host Ireland in one-off Test in Dhaka in April

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a Test against Ireland while hosting them for three ODIs and three T20Is in March and April. This will be Ireland's first bilateral tour of Bangladesh since 2008 and their first-ever Test against the Tigers.

The Irish have played only three Tests thus far, having made their debut in the format in 2018 against Pakistan in Dublin.

Captained by William Porterfield, the hosts performed impressively, headlined by Kevin O'Brien's hundred in the second innings. They made Pakistan earn the runs during their fourth-innings run-chase of 160 and went down by five wickets.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom has thanked the BCB for agreeing to play a Test. He expects a challenge in the Asian conditions but admits it will be a good learning experience. Deutrom stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We are delighted to confirm Ireland men's seven-match, multi-format tour of Bangladesh - and thank the BCB for their cooperation and support in agreeing this month-long tour. Since the two sides first met in 1997, there has been a great on-field rivalry formed and we look forward to what looks set to be another competitive series.

"Of particular interest to players and fans alike will no doubt be the last fixture on the schedule - the match marks Ireland's return to playing Test cricket. It will undoubtedly be a challenging experience in Asian conditions for our squad. But it will be invaluable to our players' development knowing that we will be playing a great deal of cricket in Asia over coming years."

Ireland will arrive in Bangladesh on March 12 and play three ODIs in Sylhet on March 18, 20, and 23 after a practice game. The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for three T20Is on March 27, 29, and 31. Dhaka will host the one-off Test between April 4 and 8.

"The BCB and Cricket Ireland have a cordial and strong relationship" - BCB chief executive

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated that hosting Ireland is their commitment to the ICC FTP. He explained:

"Ireland's visit to Bangladesh is another exciting event in our home season after the series against India and England. The BCB and Cricket Ireland have a cordial and strong relationship and the two boards have worked very closely to arrange this bilateral tour despite the challenges of a busy international calendar. This is also a statement of the BCB's commitment to the ICC FTP."

Bangladesh will also tour Ireland in May. They recently hosted India for two Tests but lost those hard-fought fixtures.

