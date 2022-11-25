Bangladesh name 10 Test players for first 4-day game against India A

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has included ten Test players in their 14-man squad for the first four-day game against India A. The opening game will take place from November 29 to December 2 in Cox's Bazaar, while Sylhet will host the second from December 6 to 9.

Mohammad Mithun has been appointed captain of the side that includes the likes of Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Nazmul Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed.

Explaining the squad selection, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that the BCB hopes that the fixtures would help prepare the team for the upcoming two-Test series against India. Abedin told Cricbuzz:

"We have picked many Test cricketers in our 'A' squad as we want to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against India through these four-day games."

He continued:

"We have not played longer version cricket for a while apart from our domestic competition, and that is the reason we have decided to include so many Test probables, considering the fact when you play against such tough oppositions, it will help you to prepare better."

Bangladesh A squad for 1st four-day game

Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun(C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Zakir Ali Anik, Nayeem Hassan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Sumon Khan.

Jamie Siddons is set to guide the A team, but the Australian will miss the three-match ODI rubber against India. He will return for the Test matches.

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh's ODI squad

Shakib Al Hasan (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the 16-player ODI squad. The former captain missed the ODI leg against Zimbabwe in July-August. The notable omissions from the squad are Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh ODI squad

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan

