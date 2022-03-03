Bangladesh name Test and ODI squads for the tour of South Africa

Veteran Bangladesh cricketers Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have returned for the marquee Test series against South Africa. Iqbal will also captain the visitors in the three-match ODI series preceding the Tests.

The ODI and Test series are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship cycles, respectively.

18 March - 12 April

ODI series: Centurion and Wanderers

Shakib earlier declared his unavailability for the Test series as he wanted to play in the 15th edition of IPL 2022. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder went unsold in the auction. Later, BCB President Nazmul Hasan confirmed that he will feature in the series.

Meanwhile, ODI skipper Iqbal has had a long-standing knee injury, having last played a Test against Sri Lanka in April of 2021. The southpaw plotted his return from the Bangladesh Cricket League's one-day competition and featured in the three-ODI series against Afghanistan.

Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin feels excited about having a full-strength squad and claimed the duo's return bolsters the Test team. Abedin told Cricbuzz:

"After a long time, we are getting our full squad and we are excited about it. The return of Shakib and Tamim will naturally boost us up in the Test format. Khaled Ahmed can bowl fast so we have included him in the ODI side."

The visitors will not serve a quarantine period and will start their practice on March 14 after arriving on March 12. Supersport Park will host the first two ODIs, followed by Imperial Wanderers staging the third. Durban and Gqeberha are the venues for the Test matches.

Bangladesh ODI and Test squads for South Africa tour

Test squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Syed Khaled Ahmed

