Bangladesh off-spinner becomes first international women's cricketer to be banned for corruption: Reports

Bangladesh off-spinner Shohely Akhter has reportedly become the first international women's cricketer to be banned for corruption. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 36-year-old has been found guilty of 'attempting to fix, offering a bribe and failing to disclose full details of an approach to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code (ACU), as well as obstructing the investigation'.

Akhter has been banned from all cricket for five years after she admitted to have breached five provisions of the anti-corruption code. The report claimed that she has been charged for an approach made to a Bangladesh cricketer during the 2023 Women's T20 World held in South Africa. Akhter was not part of the squad.

The report referred to ACU's investigation pertaining to Akhter's chat on Facebook Messenger with the cricketer on February 14, 2023 when a T20 World Cup match was to be played between Bangladesh and Australia. The off-spinner reportedly made an offer of 2 million Bangladeshi Taka to the cricketer to get out hit wicket.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The ESPNcricinfo report went on to add that the cricketer approached by Akhter immediately reported the matter to the ACU and provided all the voice notes. When interrogated by the ACU over the matter, Akhter claimed that she only did so 'in order to show her friend that members of the Bangladesh team were not involved in fixing'.

The bowler also claimed that the exchange of messages took place prior to February 14. The ACU, however, confirmed that the files were created after February 14 by 'reviewing underlying metadata for the messages'.

The ICC subsequently decided to ban Akhter for five years. On the length of the ban, the website quoted the ICC saying:

"The ICC therefore considers that a period of ineligibility of five (5) years is reasonable and proportionate. Ms Akhter has agreed to this sanction. As such, a period of ineligibility of five (5) years is imposed."

Bangladesh finished in last position in Group A in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. They played four matches and lost all four to be knocked out.

Shohely Akhter's stats for Bangladesh

Akhter featured in two ODIs and 13 T20Is for Bangladesh from 2013 to 2022. She claimed three wickets in ODIs at an average of 16.33 and an economy rate of 3.26.

In T20Is, the off-spinner picked up eight scalps at an average of 23.87 and an economy rate of 5.78. Her best of 4-7 came against Scotland in Abu Dhabi in September 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️