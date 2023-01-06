Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Slyhet Strikers vs Match 1

The Sylhet Strikers, captained by Mashrafe Mortaza, started the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on a winning note. On Friday, January 6, the Strikers beat the Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets in Match No.1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Strikers are currently at the top of the points table with two points and a net run rate of +2.750. The Challengers, on the other hand, didn’t make the most of the first match of the competition and fell to the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.750.

Strikers race to victory in the BPL

After being put in to bat first, the Challengers couldn’t inject any sort of momentum into their innings. They were restricted to 89 for nine in 20 overs on a difficult pitch to bat on. Once Zakir Hasan ran out Mehedi Maruf, who looked dangerous after hitting one six, the other batters just couldn’t step on the gas.

Maruf, Al Amin Jr and Afif Hossain Dhrubo reached double figures but failed to make their starts count. Afif hit three fours on his way to a 23-ball 25 before Mohammad Amir accounted for his wicket.

Rejaur Rahman Raja was the pick of the Strikers’ bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-0-14-0. Mashrafe Mortaza was also exceptional after he conceded only 18 runs and picked up the wicket of Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

The Strikers didn’t get off to a great start as Mrittunjoy Chowdhury got the important wicket of Colin Ackermann. Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto then stitched together a 63-run stand for the second wicket to put their team in command.

Zakir scored 27 off 21 before left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara accounted for his wicket. However, Shanto stayed unbeaten on 43 to make sure the Strikers chased down the target with 46 balls to spare.

