Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match 28

The Sylhet Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, got their top spot back in the points table of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. They displaced Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal after beating Shuvagata Hom’s Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets on Saturday (January 28) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Challengers, on the other hand, kept tottering in the bottom half of the table with four points and a poor net run rate of -1.017.

Strikers race to another win in BPL 2023

After opting to bat first, the Challengers put up a handsome score of 174 for six on the board. They lost Usman Khan for a golden duck, but Mehedi Maruf and Afif Hossain Dhrubo’s 88-run stand for the second wicket restored sanity into proceedings.

However, once Amir dismissed Afif, who scored 34 off 27, the Challengers lost five wickets for 39 runs in the space of 4.3 overs. Maruf racked up a half-century before Imad Wasim accounted for his wicket.

With the Challengers being reduced from 88 for one to 127 for six, skipper Shuvagata stepped up big time. He stayed unbeaten on 54 off 29 with three fours and as many sixes. Mrittunjoy Chowdhury scored only 15, but was involved in a partnership of 47 runs with his captain.

Wasim was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers after he finished with figures of 4-0-23-2. Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib had an off-day after he leaked 52 runs in the three overs he bowled.

The Sylhet Strikers chased down the target with two overs to spare after Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 60 runs off 44 balls with six fours and two sixes. Both Mushfiqur Rahim and Ryan Burl scored 41 runs apiece, but it was the latter who played at a strike-rate of 256.25. Barring Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, who got two wickets, none of the Challengers’ bowlers made an impact.

