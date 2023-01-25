Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Match 24

Dhaka Dominators defeated Khulna Tigers by 24 runs in the 24th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, January 24.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, however, stayed at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to secure only two wins from eight matches and have four points under their belt.

The Tigers, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, won two matches in a row, but a loss to the dominators again pushed them back. They are placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.059.

Sylhet Strikers, meanwhile, continue to occupy the top spot with six wins from seven matches, while Fortune Barishal are second in the standings with 10 points.

Taskin Ahmed powers Dhaka Dominators to a win over Khulna Tigers

After being put in to bat first, the Dominators were bowled out for 108 in 19.4 overs. Seven of their top eight batters failed to get into double digits. Soumya Sarkar, who was terribly out of form, scored 57 runs off 45 balls, with the help of six fours and two sixes.

It was because of his knock that the Dominators managed to go past the 100-run mark. Off-spinner Nahidul Islam turned out to be unplayable as he finished with decent figures of 4-2-6-4. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed picked up three crucial wickets and conceded only 11 runs in four overs. Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana and Wahab Riaz also picked up one wicket apiece.

Khulna Tigers made an absolute meal of their run-chase, which was supposed to be straightforward. From 58/3 in 10.1 overs, they lost their last seven wickets for just 26 runs in the space of as many balls.

Barring Tamim Iqbal and skipper Yasir Ali, none of their batters got into double digits. Tamim scored 30 runs off 23 balls, including four boundaries and one six. Yasir, on the other hand, scored 21 runs off 24 balls, with the help of two fours and one six.

Taskin Ahmed was lethal after he finished with incredible figures of 3.3-0-9-4. He also won the Player of the Match award. Khulna Tigers were bowled out for 84 in 15.3 overs.

