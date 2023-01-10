Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Khulna Tigers vs Chattogram Challengers Match 6

Khulna Tigers, captained by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, are one of three Bangladesh Premier League teams along with Fortune Barishal and defending champions Comilla Victorians, who are yet to open their account.

The Tigers are fifth in the points table, above Barishal and Comilla, with a net run rate of -0.413. The Challengers, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with a net run rate of -1.433.

Sylhet Strikers have strengthened their grip at the top of the points table with victories in all three of their games thus far. The Victorians, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom with two defeats and a dismal net run rate of -1.380.

Azam Khan’s knock in vain as Challengers race to victory in Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Pakistani batter Azam scored a 57-ball hundred and hit nine fours and eight sixes for the Tigers against the Challengers. However, his efforts went in vain, as the Tigers lost the Bangladesh Premier League game by five wickets.

Usman Khan scored an unbeaten 58-ball 103 with ten fours and five sixes. Thanks to his belligerent knock, the Challengers chased down a target of 179 with four balls to spare. Khan also won the Player of the Match award. Khan’s opening partner Max O’Dowd was on top of his game as well, scoring 58 off 50 before Nahidul Islaml accounted for his wicket.

Earlier, in the first game of the day, the Strikers beat the Victorians by five wickets to stay unbeaten in the tournament. Towhid Hridoy won the Player of the Match award, scoring 56 off 37 with three fours and four sixes.

Thanks to his knock, the Strikers chased down a target of 150 with 14 balls to spare. Jaker Ali scored an unbeaten 57, but his knock for the Victorians couldn’t pay dividends. Thisara Perera and Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets apiece for the Strikers.

